Local candidates withdraw from town races

CHARLOTTE — Two local candidates have announced their withdrawal from upcoming races in Matthews and Huntersville.

In Matthews, former Elmira, New York mayor John Tonello has decided to withdraw from the town board race due to recent deaths in his family.

Meanwhile, in Huntersville, incumbent commissioner Alisia Bergsman has announced she will not seek reelection, citing the impact of holding office on her family.

She said in a statement that holding office impacts the whole family, and she does not want them to become collateral damage because of her service.

Despite their decisions to withdraw, both Tonello and Bergsman will remain on the ballot as the filing period has already closed.

