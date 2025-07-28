Roy Cooper officially enters US Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. — In a social media post on X, former Gov. Roy Cooper officially announced that he will be running for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2026.

In the post Monday morning, Cooper said he “thought on” and “prayed about” the decision.

I have thought on it and prayed about it, and I have decided: I am running to be the next U.S. Senator from North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/jXvuioO1T0 — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) July 28, 2025

At Saturday night’s NC Democrat Unity Dinner, Cooper hinted at running for Senate, after Senator Thom Tillis announced he is not running for reelection.

Cooper attached a video to his announcement explaining his reasons for running. He mentioned advocating for the middle class and veterans and securing access to healthcare and Social Security.

“I want to serve as your next United States Senator because, even now, I still believe our best days are ahead of us,” he said.

