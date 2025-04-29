Two men sentenced to 15 years in South Carolina’s largest fentanyl bust

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Rock Hill men found guilty in the state’s largest fentanyl bust are expected to spend 15 years behind bars.

On Monday, a federal judge in Columbia sentenced both Timario Gayton and Quonzy Hope for conspiracy to distribute drugs from a secret lab that was run out of a mobile home in Lake Wylie.

Authorities said they bused the pair in October 2022.

They found 60 pounds of illegal pills, two guns, and thousands of dollars in cash.

