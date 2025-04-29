Local

Two men sentenced to 15 years in South Carolina’s largest fentanyl bust

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Two men sentenced to 15 years in South Carolina’s largest fentanyl bust
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Rock Hill men found guilty in the state’s largest fentanyl bust are expected to spend 15 years behind bars.

ALSO READ: Drug bust auction draws crowd in Caldwell County

On Monday, a federal judge in Columbia sentenced both Timario Gayton and Quonzy Hope for conspiracy to distribute drugs from a secret lab that was run out of a mobile home in Lake Wylie.

Authorities said they bused the pair in October 2022.

They found 60 pounds of illegal pills, two guns, and thousands of dollars in cash.

VIDEO: Drug bust auction draws crowd in Caldwell County

Drug bust auction draws crowd in Caldwell County

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read