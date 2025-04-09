Drug bust auction draws crowd in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. — Hundreds of people went to an auction in Caldwell County Wednesday, hoping to buy items seized during drug busts.

Cars, four-wheelers, and yard equipment were a few of the things being sold to pay taxes on the drugs that were seized.

In 2023, auctions like the one on Wednesday brought in more than $10 million statewide, and 75% of the money goes back to local sheriff’s offices.

People were in line 90 minutes before the auction started to register.

Deputies said auctions like this serve as a deterrent to people in the area who have illegal drugs.

Organizers stated that suspects only need to be found in possession of narcotics, not necessarily convicted of the crime.

Caldwell County deputies said the money is spent on new equipment and training.

