Two more breweries in Charlotte shuttered

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte breweries are joining a growing list of closures in the local market. Devil’s Logic Brewing will shutter after business on July 26, while Frothy Beard Brewing’s final day in Charlotte will be July 28.

Frothy Beard is the fourth brewery casualty at 1200 S. Graham St. in South End’s Gold District. It is closing after less than a year in operation.

The space has previously been home to Bhramari Brewing Co., The Salty Parrot and Sunstead Brewing.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group