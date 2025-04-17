Two MS-13 members sentenced to 35 years for 2022 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE — Two members of MS-13 will spend 35 years in prison for the murder of a man in east Charlotte.

A judge sentenced Christian Alejandro Garcia Santa Cruz and Aderly Jose Veliz Ronquillo on Wednesday.

They were convicted in the 2022 fatal shooting of Wilson Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was killed outside a nightclub off Central Avenue.

Prosecutors said Cruz and Ronquillo committed the murder to increase their position in the gang.

