Two MS-13 members sentenced to 35 years for 2022 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE — Two members of MS-13 will spend 35 years in prison for the murder of a man in east Charlotte.
A judge sentenced Christian Alejandro Garcia Santa Cruz and Aderly Jose Veliz Ronquillo on Wednesday.
They were convicted in the 2022 fatal shooting of Wilson Gutierrez.
Gutierrez was killed outside a nightclub off Central Avenue.
Prosecutors said Cruz and Ronquillo committed the murder to increase their position in the gang.
