Two people hospitalized in Uptown car accident onto Romare Bearden Park

CHARLOTTE — Two people were taken to the hospital for serious injuries from a two-car accident at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown early Sunday morning, MEDIC confirmed.

Video from a Channel 9 viewer showed both cars involved landed on the corner of the park, one on top of bushes.

South Mint, MLKJ Blvd accident

The accident happened on the corner of South Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, right across from the Truist Field in Uptown, around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD to learn more about what happened and whether those involved will be facing charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

