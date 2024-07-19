Two people rescued from apartment fire in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two people were rescued from an apartment fire early Friday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire began just before 1:30 a.m. on Prospect Drive, near Tom Hunter Road.

Firefighters said it took 40 minutes to control.

Two people were rescued, one of whom was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the fire department.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

