FORECAST: Scattered downpours possible Tuesday

FORECAST:

The rain has eased up Tuesday morning and we’ll see just scattered showers and downpours for the rest of the day.

The damage is done for the mountains though, with flood warnings in place. Those waters will be slow to recede today with additional showers and storms.

High temperatures warm back up to near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

This unsettled pattern remains in place through tomorrow before we dry out later this week.

Temperatures stay close to 80 Wednesday but then warm up to near 90 degrees heading into the weekend.

A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but no washouts.

