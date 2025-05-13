Forecasts

FORECAST: Scattered downpours possible Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The rain has eased up Tuesday morning and we’ll see just scattered showers and downpours for the rest of the day.
  • The damage is done for the mountains though, with flood warnings in place. Those waters will be slow to recede today with additional showers and storms.
  • High temperatures warm back up to near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
  • This unsettled pattern remains in place through tomorrow before we dry out later this week.
  • Temperatures stay close to 80 Wednesday but then warm up to near 90 degrees heading into the weekend.
  • A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, but no washouts.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read