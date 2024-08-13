Two seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a crash in east Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Albemarle Road near Circumferential Road.
MEDIC said both victims were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.
It is unclear what led to this crash.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
