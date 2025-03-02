CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a vehicle fire in Uptown early Sunday morning.

Paramedics responded to the scene at West 10th Street around midnight, MEDIC said.

Two people were seriously injured and transported to the hospital, MEDIC said, with one having life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9′s tower camera captured a large first responder presence at the scene.

Two seriously injured in car fire, MEDIC says

No further information has been provided at this time.

WATCH: NCDOT announces reopening of interstate closed by Hurricane Helene

NCDOT announces reopening of interstate closed by Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group