Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte involving armed security guard

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit began a homicide investigation in the Freedom Division early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 4800 block of Wilkinson Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to CMPD.

Police say the victim got into an altercation with an armed security guard and was shot. Officers discovered the male with a gunshot wound on arrival.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was then pronounced deceased, CMPD said.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police. Police have asked that anyone with information call 704-432-8477 to speak with a Homicide Unit detective.

WATCH: Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

©2025 Cox Media Group