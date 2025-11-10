Uber driver killed, passenger critically injured in chain-reaction crash

GASTONIA — An Uber driver is dead and multiple others are injured after a head-on crash Sunday night in Gastonia.

Gastonia Police say that a car, driven by a 19-year-old man, was heading south on Gaston Day Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck an oncoming car head-on.

Police say that that car was driven by driven by an Uber driver and that there was a female passenger in the back seat.

The Uber driver, 53-year-old Janice Lopez of South Carolina, was killed in the crash and the passenger was critically injured according to police.

Officials say that this crash caused a chain reaction and two other vehicles were then involved in the wreck and are now listed in serious condition.

The 19-year-old driver is expected to recover, police say. Details on the other victims have not been released.

Police say that at this time no charges have been filed but they are awaiting toxicology results and the investigation is ongoing.

