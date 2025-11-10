Fatal collision in Fort Mill claims life of 84-year-old driver

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office responded to a traffic-related death at 3492 S Dobys Bridge Road in Fort Mill on Saturday afternoon.

Fredric Bond, 84, the driver of a car that struck another vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The incident occurred when Bond’s vehicle collided with an oncoming car, resulting in his immediate death.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working alongside the Coroner’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, which may provide further insights into the incident.

