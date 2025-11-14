‘Unbearable’: Woman grieves after sister killed in Uber crash

GASTONIA, N.C. — Janice Lopez, an Uber driver, was killed in a head-on collision on Gaston Day School Road when a 19-year-old driver crossed the center line and hit her vehicle.

The crash, which occurred Sunday night, also critically injured Lopez’s passenger, who was taken to the hospital.

“It’s something he’s going to have to live with for the rest of his life and it’s sad because he’s so young,” said Lisa Cano, Lopez’s sister, expressing her hope that the driver seeks forgiveness.

Janice Lopez had moved to York County from New Jersey to be closer to her daughters and was working as an Uber driver.

Cano shared that Lopez was 53 years old and had relocated less than a year ago.

The crash was reported to have occurred when the 19-year-old driver, allegedly speeding, crossed the center line, causing the fatal accident. Lopez’s side of the car sustained the most damage.

Cano reflected on the loss, stating, “Unbearable. I couldn’t even... my husband had to grab the phone because I couldn’t even cope with it.”

She lamented not having the chance to say final goodbyes to her sister.

Police reported that two other drivers, who could not avoid the crash, were also seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet.

The tragic accident has left a family grieving and a community awaiting answers as the investigation continues.

Lopez’s sister hopes for reflection and forgiveness in the aftermath of the crash.

