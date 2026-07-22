UNC Charlotte athletic department on track to receive $5.8M from sports betting taxes

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians spent more than $7 billion betting on sports during the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to the N.C. State Lottery Commission, the governing body of legalized online sports gambling.

At $7.2 billion, online sports betting in fiscal 2026 surpassed fiscal 2025 by 15%, when wagers totaled $6.64 billion. North Carolina legalized online sports betting in June 2023; licensed online operators began accepting bets in March 2024.

Tax revenue from sports betting also increased during the just-completed fiscal year, with $143 million generated over the 12-month period spanning July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. That’s up 23% from fiscal 2025, when sports betting tax revenue was $116.6 million.

Until this month, when state legislators passed a new state budget after more than a year of delays, online sports betting tax revenue was allocated to various state agencies, including and departments as follows:

$2 million for gambling awareness and treatment programs

$1 million for youth sports

$1 million for grants to youth travel sports teams and to attract amateur sports competition

$300,000 each to UNC-affiliated athletic departments, except for UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State, plus equal shares of 20% of any remaining proceeds

30% of remaining proceeds to a major events, games and attractions incentives fund

50% of remaining proceeds to the state’s general fund

The new budget taking effect this month increases the tax on gross wagering revenue to 23% from 18%. State government defines gross wagering revenue as all money bet minus paid winnings before deducting expenses, fees or taxes.

All of the programs listed above will still receive a portion of sports betting tax revenue but with the following changes:

More money will go to university athletic departments

UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State will now be added as recipients for athletic department funding

A new formula that fully takes effect in 2027-28 will cap the amount any university athletic department can receive at a maximum of $5.8 million

The events incentives fund will receive a maximum of $30 million annually

100% of remaining proceeds — instead of 50% — will go to the general fund

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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