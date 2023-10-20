UNC Charlotte football coach decreases donations to UPenn amid controversy

CHARLOTTE — A University of North Carolina Charlotte football coach says he will only donate $1 a year to the University of Pennsylvania Wharton unless the president leaves.

Jonathan Jacobson, a prominent University of Pennsylvania Wharton graduate, is criticizing the president after the school defended the hosting of a Palestine Writes Literature Festival.

In a letter, Jacobson said that the president’s statement on the Hamas terror attacks was “about face” and was only due to the prospect of her losing her job.

Jacobson is the assistant head coach for UNC Charlotte football. He is also the chairman of a private investment firm.

