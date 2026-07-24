UNC Charlotte gets bigger sports betting windfall

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians spent more than $7 billion betting on sports during the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to the N.C. State Lottery Commission, the governing body of legalized online sports gambling.

At $7.2 billion, online sports betting in fiscal 2026 surpassed fiscal 2025 by 15%, when wagers totaled $6.64 billion. North Carolina legalized online sports betting in June 2023; licensed online operators began accepting bets in March 2024.

Tax revenue from sports betting also increased during the just-completed fiscal year, with $143 million generated over the 12-month period spanning July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. That’s up 23% from fiscal 2025, when sports betting tax revenue was $116.6 million.

The new state budget taking effect this month increases the tax on gross wagering revenue to 23% from 18%. It also changes how those funds are allocated, with one shift being more money for university athletic departments.

Finish the article on CBJ’s website here for the full breakdown.

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