UNC Charlotte gets prestigious research designation

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte is among the elite when it comes to research.

The Charlotte university has been awarded R1 — or Research 1 — status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. It is one of 187 universities nationwide to receive that designation — the highest for a doctoral university.

This further solidifies UNC Charlotte’s position as a leading research institution, Chancellor Sharon Gaber says.

“It reinforces our ongoing efforts to attract the best talent, develop meaningful industry and community partnerships, and grow our economic impact and workforce development for the Charlotte region,” she says.

Keep reading here.

WATCH: UNC Charlotte requires course on what to do if there are threats

UNC Charlotte requires course on what to do if there are threats

©2025 Cox Media Group