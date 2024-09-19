UNC Charlotte requires course on what to do if there are threats

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte is asking students to take more responsibility for their safety by having a mandatory online course having to do with active assailants.

“If you’re safe today, it doesn’t necessarily mean you will be safe tomorrow,” said Chris Gonyar, the interim vice chancellor for safety and security.

A video that everyone is required to watch shows what to do and how to protect yourself if there is an active shooter or a person on campus who poses any number of threats.

There are more than 30,000 students, faculty, and staff at UNC Charlotte.

“Realize it’s not fun, it’s scary,” Gonyar said. “It’s not something that people want to talk about but it’s the reality of the society we live in right now.”

The deadly shooting on campus in 2019 and the false alarm shooting in February were the motives for the course.

There are answers the course will answer.

“So, when we say run, what does that mean? When we say hide, what does that mean” When? We say fight as a last resort. What does that mean?” Gonyar said.

Students will have 60 days to complete the training.

“I think it’s really important,” said student Kirsten Daway.

Some students said they were curious if the new information would answer some of their questions.

“I mean, we know the lockdown procedures, but I don’t know what comes after that,” said student Davis Cuffe. “We’re told to barricade. Were told to hide, but how exactly do we do that and what comes after that?”

Officials said they want people to stay away from social media if a situation does happen at the university because a lot of that information is incorrect. Trust the reports that come from the university, officials said.

