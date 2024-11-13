UNC Charlotte has big plans for expanded stadium

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte’s athletic department wants to add an annual football bowl game and an on-campus music festival to its event roster at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Mike Hill, the school’s athletic director, told CBJ that as the school prepares to start a $60 million football stadium expansion next year, his department has already begun thinking about how to bring new events — and revenue — to the campus.

UNC Charlotte’s athletic department and sports teams are known as Charlotte, or the Charlotte 49ers.

Hill’s interest in landing and creating more events comes as athletic departments across the country grapple with imminent athlete compensation requirements and other rising costs.

