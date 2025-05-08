UNC Charlotte professor develops AI video tool to monitor home safety

CHARLOTTE — As technology in our homes continues to grow, some experts in the classroom are creating video analysis technology to ensure your house and those in it are safe.

Building on artificial intelligence, UNC Charlotte Computer Science Professor Srijan Das is giving technology eyes.

Das specializes in what’s called “computer vision.”

“The idea was to understand this kind of set of motion, different camera viewpoints, and find details about the scene,” said Das.

His new computer model is called LLAVIDAL, which stands for Large Language Vision Model for Daily Activities of Living.

It analyzes video data to track behaviors.

