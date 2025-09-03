UNC Charlotte reaches enrollment milestone

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte’s enrollment has surpassed 32,000 students for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the university.

The university’s enrollment increased by more than 1,000 students from last year, driven by a rise in new undergraduates, transfer students, and the expansion of online programs.

UNC Charlotte is also reporting a strong retention rate, with nearly 86% of students continuing their studies at the school.

The school’s costs have remained an attractive selling point, as the UNC system froze in-state undergrad tuition for the ninth year running.

(VIDEO: UNC Charlotte students push to launch campus EMT program)

