UNC Charlotte receives $15M grant to build Carolinas Grid Engine

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte has received a $15 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engine program.

The funding will establish the Carolinas Grid Engine, aiming to make UNC Charlotte a central hub for developing and implementing technology to improve the electric grid.

The initiative seeks to address the growing demand for power, enhance reliability, and update aging infrastructure across the modern electric system.

The grant aims to accelerate the adoption of new technology in the energy sector, a process that currently takes more than 10-plus years from conception to full implementation.

This advancement is crucial as the electric system faces increasing strain to deliver power more reliably without significantly raising costs for ratepayers.

Challenges include a growing population, the emergence of new industries like data centers, and increasing risks posed by extreme weather events. Much of the existing grid infrastructure is also aging and requires updating.

Robert Cox, director of UNC Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) and co-chief technical officer of the Carolinas Grid Engine, highlighted the difficulties involved.

Cox noted that “adoption of new technology is incredibly difficult.” He further explained that “It can take more than 10-plus years for a technology in the grid space to go from ideation to full adoption.”

Cox also pointed out the need to modernize existing systems, stating, “The other thing is that a lot of our grid infrastructure is aging, right, and needs to be updated.”

These updates are essential as increasing power demands necessitate a more robust and efficient grid.

The Carolinas Grid Engine intends to bridge this gap by taking on the inherent risks associated with new technology development.

Jim Gafford, associate director of Applied Research at EPIC, emphasized the program’s goal to move innovations into practical use.

Gafford stated, “How do we advance this up a scale to which it can get into production?”

This approach allows technology to be tested and proven faster, circumventing the reluctance of utilities to adopt major changes due to the need to maintain constant power and avoid passing new costs to customers.

The program is designed to collaborate with established industries in the Charlotte area, including Duke Energy and Siemens. Beyond these partnerships, the Carolinas Grid Engine also aims to attract new startups and function as a training ground for individuals entering the energy field.

Gafford expressed enthusiasm for this aspect, stating the program is “Creating a space where they know they can go out and try to do something amazing.”

The Carolinas Grid Engine will continue to partner with local industries like Duke Energy and Siemens. The program also plans to attract startups to the Charlotte area and serve as a training ground for future professionals in the energy field.

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