UNC Charlotte shutters DEI offices, shifts employees

CHARLOTTE — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte announced the closure of three of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion offices, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

The shift comes after the UNC System repealed its DEI policy that was put in place back in 2019. The University of North Carolina Board of Governors decided to ax the initiative back in May.

A new replacement policy requires schools to remain neutral and to not have offices dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. A UNC System-wide diversity and inclusion council has now been replaced with a new “Equality Within the University of North Carolina” council, the Observer reports.

UNC Charlotte did not lay anyone off as a result of the offices closing. Instead, they reassigned 11 employees to new positions.

(WATCH BELOW: Research out of UNC Charlotte hopes to use algae to remove microplastics from local water)

Research out of UNC Charlotte hopes to use algae to remove microplastics from local water

©2024 Cox Media Group