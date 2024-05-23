UNC Board of Governors repeals DEI funding

RALEIGH, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has repealed funding tied to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to WTVD.

The board voted Thursday to replace its 2019 DEI policy, which required universities to share data on how they were promoting diversity and inclusion.

The plan was put forward by a committee last month. The committee, which operates within the board, said the DEI programs go against “institutional neutrality,” WTVD reports. Each program would have needed to be adjusted by September.

Guidance on next steps will be shared with UNC System schools in the next few weeks, WTVD reports. Changes are expected to be in place by the 2024-2025 school year.

