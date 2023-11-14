Famous Toastery eyes national exposure as it nabs naming rights to bowl game

CHARLOTTE — Fast-growing Charlotte brunch concept the Famous Toastery has snagged naming rights to the Bahamas Bowl.

The Famous Toastery Bowl will be played at UNC Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. It pits teams from the Conference USA against the Mid-American Conference.

That bowl game is being moved to Charlotte this year due to renovations at its usual stadium in the Bahamas. It’s part of the ESPN Events portfolio. That division of ESPN owns and operates collegiate sporting events nationwide.

“I think our lives are about to change, just from an awareness standpoint,” says Mike Sebazco, president of Famous Toastery. “Our name is going to be in places and towns that have never heard of Famous Toastery.”

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: ‘Top-notch’: Former Mallard Creek HS football player makes it to Super Bowl as rookie)

‘Top-notch’: Former Mallard Creek HS football player makes it to Super Bowl as rookie

©2023 Cox Media Group