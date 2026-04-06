UNC to hire former NBA coach Michael Malone

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina is bringing an NBA championship-winning coach to head its men’s basketball program, ESPN is reporting on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michael Malone will be the next Tar Heels head coach.

Malone spent 10 seasons with the Denver Nuggets and won the franchise’s only NBA title before he was fired last April.

UNC fired Hubert Davis last month after the Tar Heels lost in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament. Davis was the men’s head basketball coach for five years after succeeding Roy Williams.

The university hasn’t officially released details on Malone’s hiring yet.

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