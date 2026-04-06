Local

UNC to hire former NBA coach Michael Malone

By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
By DaShawn Brown, wsoctv.com

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina is bringing an NBA championship-winning coach to head its men’s basketball program, ESPN is reporting on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michael Malone will be the next Tar Heels head coach.

Malone spent 10 seasons with the Denver Nuggets and won the franchise’s only NBA title before he was fired last April.

UNC fired Hubert Davis last month after the Tar Heels lost in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament. Davis was the men’s head basketball coach for five years after succeeding Roy Williams.

The university hasn’t officially released details on Malone’s hiring yet.

(VIDEO: Charlotte officially introduces Wes Miller as new men’s basketball coach)

Charlotte officially introduces Wes Miller as new men’s basketball coach

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read