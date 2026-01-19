UNC system launches first systemwide police training academy

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The UNC System has launched its first Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) academy at the Samarcand Training Academy, enabling campus police cadets statewide to train in one location, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

Previously, recruits trained at various sites across North Carolina. This centralized academy fosters a shared foundation for addressing public safety on college campuses.

Coursework includes criminal law, firearms, driver training, ethics, physical skills, and crisis response.

“This is the first time the UNC System has been able to train our officers together from the start. It gives us the opportunity to prepare officers with a common understanding of the campus environment and the expectations that come from serving our students, faculty, and staff,” said Frederick Sellers, vice president for safety and enterprise risk management for the UNC system.

The inaugural class comprises 17 cadets from various UNC system departments.

VIDEO: ‘Extremely important’: CPCC plans first responder training facility in Matthews

‘Extremely important’: CPCC plans first responder training facility in Matthews

©2026 Cox Media Group