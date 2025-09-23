UNC Wilmington pauses some events, spirit rock painting after active shooter hoax

UNC Wilmington has paused its freedom of expression events and the painting of its spirit rocks following an active shooter hoax last week.

The university said it’s part of broader safety measures implemented in response to the hoax. Students can still hold peaceful demonstrations.

Last week, the campus was placed on alert as police swept the area for reports of a gunman. That incident took place after the school garnered national attention for an interaction involving supporters of Charlie Kirk and protesters against him.

Nobody was hurt, but it’s not clear if anybody is facing charges in connection with the hoax.

Meanwhile, Ardrey Kell High School is still investigating an incident where the message ‘Live Like Kirk’ was painted on its spirit rock without authorization. School officials have indicated that the student responsible for the unauthorized message may face disciplinary action for vandalism.

The spirit rock at Ardrey Kell has since been repainted with messages promoting kindness, such as ‘Be Kind’ and ‘You Are Enough.’

