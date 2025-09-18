Local

Police investigating report of gunman on UNC Wilmington campus

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
University of North Carolina Wilmington Alert
University of North Carolina Wilmington Alert
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The University of North Carolina in Wilmington is investigating a report of a gunman on campus, and they’re urging people to shelter in place.

The alert was posted just after 7:30 p.m., according to UNCW’s Twitter page.

The campus says police are investigating reports of a gunman. It’s not clear if shots have been fired.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(VIDEO: 4 firefighters hurt in Wilmington explosion)

4 firefighters hurt in Wilmington explosion

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read