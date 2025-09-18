Police investigating report of gunman on UNC Wilmington campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The University of North Carolina in Wilmington is investigating a report of a gunman on campus, and they’re urging people to shelter in place.

The alert was posted just after 7:30 p.m., according to UNCW’s Twitter page.

The campus says police are investigating reports of a gunman. It’s not clear if shots have been fired.

UNCW Alert! University Police have received unconfirmed reports of gunman on campus. UPD is investigating. Shelter in place at this time. pic.twitter.com/Q9qqywT4v1 — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) September 18, 2025

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

