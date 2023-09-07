UNC’s Devontez Walker deemed ineligible this season by NCAA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina transfer wide receiver Devontez Walker won’t suit up for the Tar Heels this season.

Walker, the Tar Heels’ presumed No. 1 receiver, has been deemed ineligible this season following a hearing with the NCAA on Thursday, according to ESPN and the team.

Below is a statement from Head Coach Mack Brown.

A statement from UNC HC Mack Brown on Tez Walker pic.twitter.com/ngm5jKlL20 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 7, 2023

Walker transferred from Kent State, where he played two seasons, after a year at North Carolina Central when he did not play because the season was canceled. NCAA rules generally allow players to transfer freely once. Brown said Walker had enrolled at UNC in January, just days before the NCAA revised rules to limit waivers for two-time transfers for evaluation on a case-by-case basis.

Walker is from Charlotte and transferred to be closer to family, including an ailing grandmother who played a large role in raising him but has been unable to travel out of state to see him play.

(WATCH BELOW: Cooper wants NCAA to grant eligibility appeal for Tar Heels’ Walker)

Cooper wants NCAA to grant eligibility appeal for Tar Heels’ Walker

©2023 Cox Media Group