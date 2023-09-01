UNC’s Tez Walker won’t play in season opener over eligibility dispute

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina wide receiver Devontez “Tez” Walker won’t play in the team’s season opener against the University of South Carolina, the head coach announced.

UNC football head coach Mack Brown issued a statement Friday saying Walker, a transfer player, remains ineligible to play.

“I can’t express my disappointment in the NCAA strong enough.”



“The NCAA’s unwillingness to provide clarification over the last few weeks has left us in this position,” Brown said.

Walker enrolled at UNC in January, days before the NCAA revised rules to limit waivers for two-time transfers to a case-by-case basis.

Walker, a Charlotte native who played football at West Charlotte High School, said he transferred closer to home for family reasons, notably an ailing grandmother, Loretta Black, who played a large role in raising him.

Black has been unable to travel out of state to watch him play.

In a statement, Walker said he requested a transfer because of the stress and anxiety he experienced being away from his grandmother.

Last moth, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wrote a letter asking the NCAA to grant an appeal seeking immediate eligibility Walker.

“This is the first time I have taken such an action, but this is an unusual and compelling case amidst the backdrop of all the major changes happening in the NCAA,” the letter states.

