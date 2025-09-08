Underage drinking campaign statistics released from Mecklenburg ABC

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board’s Law Enforcement Division participated in North Carolina’s statewide B21 campaign in August to promote responsible alcohol sales and prevent underage access.

Throughout August, the Mecklenburg County ABC Board conducted 11 minor operations and three special operations, checking 208 locations for compliance with alcohol sales laws. These efforts resulted in 51 civil violations, highlighting ongoing challenges in preventing underage access to alcohol.

“We encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers of alcohol and drug misuse,” said Assistant Chief David McCoy. “The effects of underage alcohol use can negatively impact our youth for years to come.”

The compliance checks involved supervised underage purchasers, aged 16 to 19, who were instructed to present their actual driver’s licenses if asked. Despite these protocols, officers noted repeated failures to check IDs or correctly read them at multiple locations.

Among the 208 locations checked, 185 were permitted establishments such as grocery, convenience, and retail stores, where 51 sales were allowed, accounting for 27.6% of the checks. Additionally, 24 Mecklenburg County ABC stores were checked, with two sales allowed, representing 8.3% of the checks.

In addition to the minor operations, special operations were conducted at PNC Pavilion concerts and the UNC Charlotte vs. Appalachian State football game at Bank of America Stadium.

The Mecklenburg County ABC Law Enforcement Division issued a total of 226 alcohol-related criminal charges in August, along with other violations including two DWIs, two instances of carrying concealed guns, six drug violations, 15 fake IDs, 14 traffic offenses, and 30 other misdemeanors.

VIDEO: Driver charged for DUI crash that killed woman in Gastonia

Driver charged for DUI crash that killed woman in Gastonia

©2025 Cox Media Group