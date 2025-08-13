Multi-vehicle crash in York County claims life, DUI charges filed

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Walter Duncan, 59, of Clover, has been charged with felony DUI with death following a fatal multi-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday night, according to troopers.

The crash, which involved four vehicles, occurred around 7 p.m. on Highway 557 at Bethel Church Road.

Investigators reported that a Chevrolet sedan was struck from behind by an SUV while attempting to make a left turn, causing the sedan to be pushed into oncoming traffic and collide with a 2020 Infinity. A fourth vehicle ran off the road to avoid the collision.

All vehicles involved in the crash had single occupants. The driver of the Chevrolet sedan was killed, while the driver of the Infinity was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the Infinity driver remains unclear.

Further details about the drivers of the SUV and the fourth vehicle have not been released.

The investigation into the crash continues.

