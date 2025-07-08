Undercover officer conducts investigation in Polkton prison

POLKTON, N.C. — Polkton Police Department say an officer went undercover to stop drugs from getting into the Anson Correctional Facility.

Police said inmates gave a correctional officer the number of a man who they said would bring suboxone to the jail. In return, the officer would be rewarded with $2,000.

Instead, the correctional officer gave the phone number to the Polkton Police Department. An officer then went undercover, and met the man. On June 23, Justin Murphy from Salisbury was arrested and charged with provide contraband to inmate and felony possession of scheduled III substance.

Polkton Police Department said the inmate was also charged with felony conspiracy.

