Drone intercepted at local prison; 3 arrested, contraband seized

POLKTON, N.C. — A coordinated operation on Friday successfully intercepted a drone attempting to deliver contraband into Anson Correctional Facility.

The operation involved officers from the Polkton Police Department, deputies and detectives from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, and agents from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

During the operation, three people were arrested on-site, and items related to the contraband delivery were seized.

The Polkton Police Department released a photo of the contraband, which included meth, K2 paper, Suboxone strips, two packs of Newports and other items.

Roland J. Snoke, David A. Johnson, and Trudy M. Gibbs were arrested and each charged with providing contraband to an inmate and received $ 100,000 secured bonds.

More arrests are expected, including 10 inmates.

The investigation is ongoing.

