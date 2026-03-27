Undocumented immigrant charged in 2 separate Charlotte murder cases

CHARLOTTE — A man who was living in the United States illegally is now facing murder charges in two different killings in east Charlotte, Channel 9 has learned.

The first homicide happened back in January, along Central Avenue. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that the victim, Ludvin Guzman Morales, tried to intervene in a fight when he was shot multiple times in the street. Police didn’t say if a suspect had been identified in the days immediately following that shooting.

Now, investigators say that some of the spent bullet casings found at the scene in January are a match to a second murder case.

Investigators linked the gun to another homicide just two miles away, on Albemarle Road. That happened last Sunday.

Police told Channel 9 that Luis Gutierrez Mora was gunned down after a fight outside of El Paisano Restauranté. He later died from his injuries.

CMPD arrested 22-year-old Angelvis Quintero Fernandez a day after the shooting on Albemarle Road, and investigators were able to link him to the January case.

Court documents say Fernandez confessed to shooting both victims.

Angelvis Quintero Fernandez

Fernandez is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail on two counts of murder, among other charges. He’s also being held on an ICE detainer.

Mecklenburg County jail records don’t show any arrests for Fernandez prior to the murder charge.

This is a developing story, and we’re looking into more details on both homicide cases.

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