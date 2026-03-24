Suspect charged months after east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The suspect in an east Charlotte homicide is behind bars after months on the run.
Channel 9 found court documents that say Angelvis Fernandez was arrested for the murder of Ludvin Morales on Sunday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Morales was shot and killed in January on Central Avenue.
Fernandez is also charged with attempted murder for a shooting over the weekend. Channel 9 is asking for more information about that incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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