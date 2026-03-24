Suspect charged months after east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The suspect in an east Charlotte homicide is behind bars after months on the run.

Channel 9 found court documents that say Angelvis Fernandez was arrested for the murder of Ludvin Morales on Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Morales was shot and killed in January on Central Avenue.

Fernandez is also charged with attempted murder for a shooting over the weekend. Channel 9 is asking for more information about that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Mother recalls moment she learned her son had been shot at north Charlotte pool party

Mother recalls moment she learned her son had been shot at north Charlotte pool party

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