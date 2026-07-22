Union Country Christmas Bureau aims to raise $2,500 for teen gifts

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Christmas Bureau is kicking off it’s July campaign to help ensure kids have gifts this holiday season.

They’re hoping to raise $2,500 to support gift cards for teens. They say that is the most requested need in the program.

For decades, the Union County Christmas Bureau has helped ensure kids have gifts under the tree on Christmas. The Union County Christmas Bureau is also the Toys for Tots distributor for the county.

In 2025, they had received all the gifts need to serve its families. Meanwhile, Toys for Tots Charlotte had a hard time in 2025 and was forced to turn away families because they had a rising number of requests and dwindling donations.

Click here to learn more about how you can donate.

VIDEO: Union County Christmas Bureau provides gifts and essentials to families

Union County Christmas Bureau provides gifts and essentials to families

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