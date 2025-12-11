Union County arrest yields 7 pounds of marijuana and 356 THC vape cartridges

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Seven pounds of marijuana were seized during the arrest of Hui Li on a fugitive warrant for armed robbery in Union County.

Law enforcement officers discovered three large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, a large stack of U.S. currency, and a money-counting machine in plain view while attempting to serve the warrant.

Following these observations, narcotic detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence, leading to the seizure of 356 THC vape cartridges and approximately seven pounds of marijuana.

Hui Li was arrested and transported to the Union County Detention Center on a fugitive warrant.

He faces additional charges for maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana.

Hui Li

Li appeared before a judicial official and received no bond for the fugitive warrant and a $10,000 bond for the drug-related charges.

The arrest and subsequent investigation have led to multiple charges against Hui Li, highlighting the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to tackle drug-related offenses in the area.

