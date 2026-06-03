Union County Board of Education to discuss budget, teacher raises, and capital funding

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners will give a financial update on Wednesday. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Union County Agricultural and Event Complex. They are expected to discuss capital planning and the local and state budgets.

In May, school board members approved their budget, but commissioners still need to sign off on it. The district’s budget includes a $2,000 supplement increase for teachers. It’s unclear if teachers will receive this money because it will depend on what funding is approved by the county. Union County Commissioners still must vote on its budget.

The N.C. General Assembly has also proposed state salary increases for teachers and certified staff, and non-certified staff. The average increase would be around an 11% increase for teachers and certified staff. For classified staff (non-certified), it’s a 3% increase to their base salaries. UCPS says it’s not getting all the money from the state to fund the increases, and leaders are still exploring solutions to funding gaps to ensure all groups receive increases.

The General Assembly included a one-time bonus for teachers, certified staff, and non-certified teachers (bus drivers, custodians, teacher assistants). Teachers and certified staff with more than 16 years’ experience would be eligible for $1,000. For non-certified staff, someone earning under $65,000/year could be eligible for $1,750.

On Wednesday, county leaders will also discuss capital funding for schools. Earlier this year, commissioners denied the district’s bond request, which would have funded three school projects, including one at Parkwood High School. Commissioners deferred the bond referendum to 2028 to avoid immediate tax impacts.

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