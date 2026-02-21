Union County high-speed chase ends with stop sticks in Anson County, arrest

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested in Anson County after fleeing deputies in Union County following an attempted traffic stop.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 74 after the driver was seen failing to maintain lane control. But the vehicle fled when the deputy turned on his blue lights.

The driver made a U-turn, drove through a grass median, and reentered the highway, officials said.

During the more than 16-mile pursuit, the driver drove more than 100 mph, crossed the center line multiple times, and threw items from his vehicle.

The chase traveled into Anson County, where local sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit and deployed stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop, officials said.

The driver, identified as Devonte Robinson, was then arrested. Officials said he showed clear signs of impairment.

Robinson was initially issued no bond due to prior charges, but later had his bond amended to $50,000 at his arraignment.

Officials said Robinson is in custody at the Union County Detention Center.

“I’m proud of our deputies for the way they handled this situation,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “They did their job the right way and kept the public safe. I also want to thank the Anson County Sheriff’s Office for standing shoulder to shoulder with us and helping bring this to an end.

“Let me be clear, if you run in Union County, we are going to pursue you, and when we catch you, we will arrest you and likely seize your vehicle. All you’re doing is adding more charges and putting innocent people at risk. It’s not worth it.”

