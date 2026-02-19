Union County looking to expand popular free transit service

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More people in Union County are hopping on buses to get where they need to go without paying a dime, and the service is getting so popular, the county is looking to expand and make it easier for people to get a ride.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito got on board and rode along with a woman who relies on these buses to get around.

Judi Kinlaw started riding the bus four years ago after an accident left her wheelchair bound. She says she left Charlotte to move in with family in Union County and needed to find a way to get around on her own.

“It was a one phone call deal to sign up for it, and all I have to do is remember to call in and schedule my appointments and I’m ready to go,” Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw says she uses the Union County bus to get to doctors’ appointments in Charlotte and Monroe, but also to go shopping and get a haircut.

“It really helps me feel more independent, more in charge in what I’m doing,” Kinlaw said.

The bus system is open to any resident of Union County. It has a fleet of about 25 vehicles, and they make more than 400 rides a day.

It goes as far as the Veterans Affairs clinic in Salisbury, and it’s free for most riders.

About a year ago, the county saw a need to serve families with young children, so now parents with kids under 15 can ride the bus. There are seat belts, and you can even put a car seat in.

Recently, the transportation system was featured in Business View magazine for its investment in the community.

“We have grown by 10% in the last three years of our ridership. We have increased our vehicle size, and just having more funding available has allowed us to do that and help more people,” said Theresa Torres, director of transportation with Union County

Torres says they’re working on ways to improve the system and expand. That includes a new software system coming soon, so riders can make same-day appointments through an app. Right now, riders have to call 48 hours in advance to book a ride.

“I’m all for that,” Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw says that change would give her more flexibility when booking trips to and from her house.

But for now, she says the system works.

“I can make my own schedule, make a phone call, the bus shows up on time; and I think the unique thing, I’ve been riding for four years, I’ve never been late to appointment,” Kinlaw said.

The transportation director says in the next year, they’re going to start getting more feedback from riders on how to expand the bus system.

Right now, there are no bus stops. All riders have to register to ride and have to book an appointment.

The idea of creating a five-year plan would help determine how the transportation system would grow.

