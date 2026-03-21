Union County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Anas Said Abdel-Fattah was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after an online tip was received by the Union County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit about suspected child sexual abuse material on a social media platform.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his electronic devices and identified a few hundred images.

Abdel-Fattah was arrested without incident and remains in custody with a secured bond set at $700,000.

VIDEO: Gastonia bar cancels band after abuse allegations, hosts fundraiser instead

Gastonia bar cancels band after abuse allegations, hosts fundraiser instead

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