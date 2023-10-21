Union County parents desperate to find missing daughter

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — It has been one week since 16-year-old Lauren Heath was last seen on Ring doorbell camera leaving her Indian Trail home.

“I would move heaven and Earth to bring my daughter home,” said her father, Derrick Heath.

Several billboards with her photos and description are up across the area.

Flyers are also posted around town.

“Me seeing my baby’s face when I walk in the store was gut-wrenching,” said Lauren’s mother, Latanya Heath.

“Your mind wanders,” Derrick Heath said Friday. “We try to be positive but day seven, it’s like an out-of-body experience.”

The Heaths say four detectives who are on the case visited their home Friday, which led them to believe she’s no longer being viewed solely as a runaway.

“As parents, it’s not moving fast enough,” Latanya Heath said. “At this point, I want to say they’re doing everything they can.”

The Porter Ridge High School community has been there to support the Heaths.

“We’re here for our people, and it showed tonight,” said Patrick Wyllie, a parent volunteer, who was at a football game. “It showed every day this week.”

Derrick Heath, a football coach at the school, missed practice all week.

The team wanted him at Friday night’s game to show solidarity.

“A distraction is probably needed,” said Wylie, who is a close friend of the coach. “The kids here love him. They respect him. There are really no words. My heart’s broken. Just got to continue to pray and have hope.”

“We’re desperate,” the father said. “We’re begging for any information that could bring our daughter home as soon as possible.”

>>Contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 if you have information.

