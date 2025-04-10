Union County Public Schools weighing salary increase for employees

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has called a special meeting to discuss the proposed 2025-2026 budget with the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Union County Public Schools Professional Development Center.

Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan presented the proposed budget to the school board on April 1. Part of the proposal calls for an increase in salary and benefits for employees.

The district said the recommended budget has four main priority areas: investing in our employees, investing in mandatory operational increases, investing in capital infrastructure, and advancing academic performance.

The Board of Education unanimously accepted the superintendent’s proposed budget on April 1st. The Board will vote on the proposed budget at the May 6 meeting. It then will go to county commissioners for a vote.

