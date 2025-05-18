Union County road to close for construction

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. — A portion of New Town Road in Wesley Chapel will be closed for construction starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The road closure will run between Will Plyler Road and Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road. The closure is a part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said detours will be in place and a temporary traffic signal has been put in place at the intersection of Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road and Will Plyler Road to manage the detour.

