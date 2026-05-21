York County park superintendent arrested for embezzlement

CLOVER, S.C. — Jason Cameron Ratterree, the park superintendent at Field Day Park in Clover, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of embezzlement exceeding $10,000. The arrest follows an investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office into financial irregularities at the park.

The York County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation on March 20 after an internal review at Field Day Park uncovered allegations of financial irregularities.

These allegations centered on cash payments made to the park that were reportedly never documented or deposited into a York County-controlled bank account. Detectives identified Ratterree as the sole suspect in this investigation.

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement covers the period from October 2020 to March 2026.

No other park or York County employees were identified as suspects in the case. Ratterree turned himself in on Thursday morning. He has been booked into the York County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Investigators continue to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying potential victims or witnesses. Anyone who paid cash to Field Day Park between October 2020 and March 2026 for services such as field rentals, community center or pavilion rentals, sponsorships, pickleball classes, or as a food truck vendor is asked to come forward.

Ratterree remains in custody at the York County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Detectives from the York County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Fraud Examiners with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) during their exhaustive review of evidence.

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