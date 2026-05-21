Crews tackle 2-alarm house fire in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — A massive, two-alarm fire broke out at a home in SouthPark Wednesday night.

It started just after 9 p.m. on Flowerfield Road, off Park South Drive and Sulkirk Road.

Charlotte Fire says it took 60 firefighters to get it under control in a little over an hour.

No civilians were hurt, but MEDIC did treat one firefighter as a precaution.

The department’s investigation task force is working to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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